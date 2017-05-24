Former winners share the emotions of the Indianapolis 500 and how a victory at the "Brickyard" can cement your legacy. (1:35)

INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY -- Fernando Alonso's excitement about his rookie Indy 500 appearance has endeared him to North American racing fans, according to circuit chairman Doug Boles.

Alonso has just Friday's 60-minute practice shakedown to go before he lines up for the Indy 500 on May 28. He impressed in the opening week of practice, where he was instantly competitive before securing a place on the second row, qualifying fifth.

The Spaniard, a two-time Formula One world champion, has garnered a large majority of media and fan attention since his participation was confirmed. Since that announcement he has frequently talked of his admiration for the Indy 500 and his respect for the other 32 drivers taking part, something Boles thinks Alonso deserves credit for.

"I think having Fernando Alonso, who has a full-time Formula One ride and misses Monaco to come run the Indy 500 -- we would argue it's the most important race in the world -- it has benefited us," Bowles said. "It has benefited us in terms of the buzz. Our younger drivers grew up watching Fernando Alonso.

James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

"The thing I've noticed the most, and the piece most important to his participation, is the way he's embraced it. I sat in the grandstands for the first five-six runs of the Fast Nine qualifying on Sunday. The excitement our fans had for Fernando participating was amazing, because of his excitement in participating. It's endeared him to our fan base."

Though Boles thinks Alonso has already done wonders for the international recognition of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Indy 500, he also believes the McLaren driver has helped his own popularity in the process.

"Yes it has helped international exposure and interest, but I think he has gained a lot of U.S. fans for how he's come to Indianapolis. It makes it a more intriguing event and it has helped us."