The other legacy of Ayrton Senna

When it comes to motor-racing icons, one of the names high on everyone's list is Ayrton Senna. Similarly iconic is the Monaco Grand Prix, the jewel in F1's crown and home to the Fairmont-Lowes-Station hairpin, depending on your era.

Thirty years after Senna's maiden win, the Fairmont Hotel unveiled its Senna Suite, a dedicated set of rooms filled with Senna memorabilia designed to celebrate one of Formula One's best loved sons.

At the launch of the suite, Bianca Senna -- niece of Ayrton and heading of branding for the Instituto Ayrton Senna -- was on hand to discuss her uncle's legacy, and the impact that Senna and the institute continue to have on Brazil.

Senna is still a hero to many in the South American country, and he continues to inspire racing drivers and motorsport fans around the world. But Senna's most important legacy is not his racing history, impressive though it is.

That honour goes to the Ayrton Senna Institute, founded by the family in late 1994. Through the efforts of the Institute, millions of Brazilian children have been afforded educational opportunities not formerly open to them in a country with one of the world's widest gulfs between rich and poor.

Mandatory Credit: Pascal Rondeau/Allsport

"I'm proud every day of what we achieve [with the Institute]," Bianca Senna told ESPN in Monaco. "This year we are helping more than 1,600,000 children in Brazil, so it's a lot of people. We've trained more than 65,000 teachers, which is more than all of the [country's] universities train in a year, so we're very proud of our work.

"We work with the government, with the state, through public schools. It's not that we have the children in a dedicated place, we work in the places where they are. In Brazil, 90 percent of children today are in public schools, so what we need to do is make sure that the quality of the education they are receiving is good enough, because today unfortunately it is not.

"Today, of every 10 children that are in school in Brazil, three graduate having learned Portuguese properly, and only one graduates with proper math. Compare this to a manufacturer: imagine that for every 10 orders, you produce one. It's an urgent situation that we have to change, and being part of this change is -- for me -- something really unique."

In the more than 20 years since Senna's death in Imola, the children who first benefitted from the Institute's work have reached adulthood, and many of them have devoted their own lives to continuing the tradition of using education to open doors for other children left behind by the public state.

"There are many [graduates of the Institute's programme] who decided to become teachers," Bianca said. "This is really special -- they know that the teachers they had were the ones who changed their lives, so this is something special. There are some who have become teachers, some who are our teachers, and some who have reached the top of their fields.

Photo by Oli Tennent/Getty Images

"For example, there is this guy who became the trainer of the Australian Olympic rowing team and has already won two medals. It's really something -- he was from a favela, and now he's winning Olympic medals. It's really cool, because you can see the legacy continuing -- it's like Ayrton's dream became the dream of the others, and now they're becoming adults who can help other people realise their potential.

"When you consider the situation in Brazil, if we had more people who were able to connect, to make a difference in Brazil, we could have a fantastic situation. We really need more people who can do that."

Efforts to create a fairer society for all of Brazil's children, ensuring equal access to education irrespective of income, is an ongoing battle for the Institute. But after nearly a quarter of a century, the Senna family's efforts to help bridge the Brazilian wealth gap continue undiminished, thanks in no small part to the programme's graduates who continue to pay it forward.