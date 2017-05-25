MONTE CARLO, Monaco -- Lewis Hamilton put Mercedes' lacklustre performance in second practice for the Monaco Grand Prix down to tyre struggles, but was unable to offer a more detailed reason for his lack of pace.

After topping the first practice session in the principality, Hamilton went slower rather than faster in second practice and dropped to eighth place, over a second off Sebastian Vettel's pace. The afternoon saw hotter track temperatures, but Hamilton was at a loss to explain why his Mercedes had suddenly started struggling for grip.

"I can't [explain it] because I don't understand it," he said. "FP1 was really good and the car was feeling great and then it was a night and day difference, black and white, in FP2.

"Something's wrong and we are just trying to understand why the tyres aren't working.

"We couldn't work the tyres for whatever reason and there was a lot of sliding about. So there is a lot of studying to do to try and understand where we went wrong, but I'm confident in my guys that they will find it."

Thursday was the first time Hamilton has driven the new breed of wider F1 cars on the streets of Monte Carlo, but despite the record-breaking lap teams he said it was not a big difference to last year.

"It feels the same as before it's just the car is a lot better and there is a lot more grip. If anything it is slightly easier."