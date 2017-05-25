Which of the top two teams will take the checkered flag in Monaco? (2:23)

Sebastian Vettel says he found Mercedes' apparent lack of pace in second practice for the Monaco Grand Prix "weird".

The Ferrari driver recorded the fastest-ever lap around Monaco's famous streets to set the pace in Thursday's second practice with a 1:12.720s. His time was over a full second faster than the closest Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton in eighth, while Valtteri Bottas could only manage 10th. Mercedes boss Toto Wolff admitted after the session the team had taken the "wrong juncture" with its setup.

"I don't know what happened to them [Mercedes] today, it was a bit weird," Vettel said. "But pretty sure there was a reason, they will be back to full force on Saturday. So it will be close, also with Red Bull.

"Around here it's also important to have a good feel for the car to get the lap together so you cannot always go with the one time you set at the end of the day but surely we managed to put it together, and we're quite happy."

Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Despite setting the fastest time of the day by nearly 0.5s to nearest rival Daniel Ricciardo, Vettel reckons Ferrari still has time to find in qualifying and the race.

"I think there will be plenty more [on Saturday] but I was pretty happy in the afternoon," he said. "In the morning maybe I was a bit wild, touching the walls a couple of times, but the afternoon seemed a bit better. Still we have some work to do on the car but it's more fun this year, going faster, the cars are faster, so it's been a good day.

"It's always tricky here to judge because you don't get so many clear laps, with a lot of traffic, but it seemed okay. I think we still do, and have to do, something to the car to be more competitive overall in the race. But I think Kimi and myself we were both quite happy with the long run."