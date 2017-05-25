MONTE CARLO, Monaco -- Lance Stroll said his accident during Thursday afternoon's practice session for the Monaco Grand Prix was just a byproduct of finding the limit on the street circuit.

Stroll ended the second practice session in the barriers after taking a wide line into Massenet that saw the rear of his Williams snap sideways before spitting him into the barriers. The accident damaged the right-hand side of the car as well as the front wing, adding to the long list of broken car components on Stroll's side of the garage this year.

"I think if you don't touch the wall in Monaco, you're not on the limit," Stroll said after the accident. "At least I knew I was pushing, I know where I need to be now on Saturday and I have FP3 to still get back into it. It's one of those things in Monaco that happens.

"I basically just sent it in kind of looking for the limit and I lost the rear, got onto the dirt a little bit and lost the rear. Just a typical street circuit mistake."

Sutton Images

But Stroll, whose fastest time was 0.471s off teammate Felipe Massa, said there were plenty of positives to take from his first day driving Monaco's streets.

"I feel like I got into it pretty quickly and I was pretty happy with my day until the end so I'm going to take that and look at the little areas that I need to improve on for Saturday.

"I think corner eight [Portier] and the last corner are the two places that I need to improve on and it really pisses me off because every time I play the PlayStation game it's always been those two corners that I couldn't get right and in reality it's still those two corners!"