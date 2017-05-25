Jenson Button says he does not have any regrets regarding his decision to retire from Formula One at the end of 2016 despite thoroughly enjoying the new era of F1 car which he drove for the first time in Thursday practice for the Monaco Grand Prix.

Button makes a one-off return to the sport in place of Indy 500 debutant Fernando Alonso this weekend and got his first taste of F1's new high-downforce, wider-tyre cars in Thursday's practice where he finished an encouraging 11th fastest, less than a tenth behind teammate Stoffel Vandoorne.

When asked whether he had any regrets retiring early, Button replied: "No, I definitely stepped away at the right time. I have not missed driving a Formula One car. But today I really enjoyed it, more than I have for a couple of years to be fair. That's two things probably because the cars are better to drive but because I have not driven one for seven months. I enjoyed it, I tapped the barrier a couple of times, it's good to know I am pretty much online and pushing the limits but no damage so far so that's good as well."

Friday will see no running in Monaco which will allow the drivers and teams to go through the data and prepare their cars for Saturday's all-important qualifying session. While Button feels confident in the high-speed sections of the classic Monaco circuit, he believes he has a lot of work to do in the low-speed and braking zones.

"I am braking for corners and I just feel like I am going to be in the barriers. It's strange initially but I am definitely getting to grips with it. The high-speed is so much fun, so much fun, the first part of the swimming pool is flat, I mean I can't remember the last time it was flat probably hasn't ever been for me, that's great.

"Turn 3 is a lot of fun as well heading into Casino but there are braking areas that there is a lot of work still to do to get the confidence to brake hard. It's the old beginners' thing in Formula One where you brake early, you lift off early, you turn-in, you accelerate too early and you understeer off. There's a lot to come and hopefully I can sort myself on Saturday morning after I've been through all of the data."

McLaren sits last in the constructors' championship after Sauber picked up its first points of the season in Barcelona last time out. Many expect Monaco to be McLaren's best chance of scoring its first points of the campaign, but Button thinks the pecking order won't alter dramatically even though he was within a tenth of Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas in second practice.

"To be fair I haven't really thought about where I would hope to finish. It's a very mixed up grid at the moment so I'm sure it's all going to change on Saturday. I don't expect to be one tenth of a Mercedes in qualifying. The guys understand where I am coming from with my feelings and they know what we have to do to improve the car to suit me a little bit more and give me confidence and hopefully we see a good step in performance"