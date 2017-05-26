Daniil Kvyat says Toro Rosso cannot get carried away with its competitive Thursday practice showing and has urged his team not to make a host of setup changes ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix.

Toro Rosso impressed during Thursday practice in Monaco with arguably the standout performance of the day, as both of its drivers finished well inside the top ten in both sessions. Having finished sixth in opening practice, Kvyat went even better in the afternoon session by posting the fourth fastest time, just 0.6s off Sebastian Vettel's blistering lap, while teammate Carlos Sainz ended second practice fifth. Despite the positive result, Kvyat wants to avoid making too many setup tweaks before qualifying.

"I don't think we should try to be heroes or anything, we just need to try maintain this comfort zone for us," Kvyat said. "Tomorrow [Friday] is a day off but the engineers will still be here, so I'll also try to be here with them. Let's not start with 'amazing' yet, I mean this was OK, we were doing our job and I think we were doing OK laps today and we were competitive so there was nothing we could have done too much better.

"We need to keep an eye open on what we can improve because everyone will be trying to improve, in the end it's still pretty tight if you look at it. We were ahead of the pack today, but the Mercedes were clearly struggling, I'm sure they will find the solution for Saturday, so we need to stay focussed to maintain in this window.

"The car has a lot of potential," he added. "Every time we put it in the right window it's very competitive car. In the right window we have to do a lot of work and today clearly we did it correctly, not like in Barcelona. The car was very pleasant to drive, very reliable, very predictable for me, very suitable for my driving style -- as a result we are P4 and P5."

Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Toro Rosso has made an encouraging start to the season and currently occupies fifth in the constructors' standings, having recorded points with at least one its cars in every race except Bahrain. While Thursday's pace indicated the team could be in with a real shot of taking its best result of the year so far, Kvyat is keen to remain grounded about Toro Rosso's chances.

"I think many things should happen for us to be there, let's not get over excited," he said. "We had a good Thursday, every lap was very coordinated and good quality, but there's a lot work to be done. The car seems good, but as we know, we have to be extremely focussed to stay in this window.

"There's no expectations, like today we just did our job, we tried to put the car in the most comfortable window possible and it worked well. I don't think we should try to be super clever or anything, we just need to try maintain the car that's working with me, every lap today that I did was competitive, the car felt just right."