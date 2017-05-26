Haas team principal Guenther Steiner says the change to his team's livery was made after it realised it was difficult to see the Haas logo on the side of the car.

The American team has introduced a new white and grey livery for this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix. The enhanced livery also sees the removal of the colour red which was used in Haas' maiden Formula One campaign and the first five races of 2017.

"There's no big reason behind it," Steiner said. "We have reviewed how we see it on TV and it looked like, on the side, the Haas [logo], you could not really see. So the creative guys came up with some ideas until we found what Gene [Haas] liked. Very simple, just a little bit of a different style."

Photo credit should read PASCAL GUYOT/AFP/Getty Images

Steiner revealed that his design team had put together several different concepts before deciding on this livery in a bid to enhance the lettering on the side of the car.

"I think it was a combination," Steiner added, when asked what was the issue with the lettering. "To make it more visible, the creative guys went to a few iterations and found that the white would stick out more and making it bigger would help as well. We will see on Sunday I guess. We see on the weekend on how it looks on TV."

He confirmed it would remain the team's livery for the remainder of the season unless it looked "terrible" out on track.