Jenson Button has revealed he would be interested to race in NASCAR, while he also has a desire to compete in the Le Mans 24 Hours in the future.

The 2009 world champion is making a one-off return to Formula One at this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix with McLaren to deputise for Fernando Alonso, who is attempting to win the Indy 500 on his IndyCar debut. Though Button admits he is open to racing in the likes of NASCAR, Rallycross, and Le Mans, he says he has no plans to follow Alonso's lead by contesting the iconic oval race.

"I would like to race in NASCAR, I think that would be fun," Button said. "I went along to one of the races this year, Jimmie Johnson invited me, and I had a great time. I loved seeing the show as it is, and it's very different to other motorsport. Equally, it's a challenge, it's a massive challenge. Who knows? And then there's other motorsports that I love like rallycross as well. So there are many things. But Indy hasn't been up there for me for many different reasons.

"Indy's not really been something that I've ever thought about. Personally I was surprised that Fernando was interested in doing it, but we all like different things. We're racing drivers, we're not just F1 drivers, and we like trying different sports. For me, I would like to do Le Mans one day. I think it would be a great experience, a great team atmosphere. Obviously it has to be the right opportunity like Nico [Hulkenberg] had."

Button says he will keeping a close eye on how his former McLaren teammate Alonso -- who will line up fifth on the grid for Sunday's 101st running of the Indy 500 -- gets on during his first taste of an oval race.

"I watched when he drove the car for the first time, which is always interesting seeing a driver's reaction," the Briton explained. "Actually it was probably more the reaction to the media being right next to him every second that he was out of the car -- that was the bit I loved watching the most, because we all know how Fernando loves the media.

"It's absolutely mad, isn't it -- Indy -- in terms of the media and how much attention it's getting, which is fantastic for the sport. I just want to see what Fernando says when he gets back. Of course I have an interest. I've been teammates with Fernando for a couple of years and raced against Fernando for many more years than that. It will be interesting to see how he does. A very different type of motorsport.

"There's a lot of talent out there, and talent of drivers that have been doing that for many years," he added. "It will be interesting to see how he gets on. Qualifying went pretty well, but the race is something very, very different. Wheel-to-wheel around there, it's pretty mad. I wish him the best and I think the most important thing is that he stays safe which we've already talked about."