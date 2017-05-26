Esteban Ocon insists Force India's excellent start to the 2017 Formula One season is down to hard work, rather than luck.

Force India is currently on course to match its best-ever finish in F1 as it holds fourth place in the constructors' championship. The Silverstone-based outfit is the only team on the grid to have scored points with both of its cars at every race so far this year, while it has recorded top ten finishes with at least one of its cars in 17 consecutive races, a run which started at the 2016 British Grand Prix.

"I don't believe too much in the concept of luck," Ocon explained. "Behind results there is always hard work. I believe in the saying that the journey is as important as the destination. We are doing a fantastic job. We are consistently there. That should make a good result at the end of the season.

"The secret to this is the hard work we put into the development of the car between the races. We were able to understand the new tyres very fast -- and we have a whizz who can 'read' them perfectly. We are working very closely together. I always go to the factory between the races to have intense debriefs with my engineers and do simulator work -- hours and hours."

Despite being eighth in the drivers' standings after enjoying a run of five successive races in the points -- including a career-best fifth place in Spain -- Ocon says he cannot be completely satisfied with how his first full season in F1 has gone.

"So far it was a super start into the season, even though I believe that I could have had more points on my tally if things had come completely my way," the Frenchman said. "To be honest I was not overly pleased with the first three races.

"It was good to score, but P10 was not really my dream result. I was pretty pleased with the last two races. That was more to my liking. We deserve more than only P10. We have shown that."