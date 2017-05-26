INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY -- Fernando Alonso has completed his last practice session at the Brickyard. The next time he climbs into the orange No. 29 car will be on Sunday ahead of his first Indy 500.

The Spaniard has been remarkably competitive from the first time he found himself behind the wheel of the McLaren-Honda-Andretti car in his hugely popular test at Indianapolis Motor Speedway -- a "private" event that was anything but. The intrigue in Alonso's participation continued to grow with every day he was behind the wheel up until he qualified fifth, a remarkable job for a rookie still enjoying his first week of oval racing.

There is no doubt in the IMS paddock that Alonso has a legitimate shot at winning the race if things go his way but the odds still seemed stacked against him. As impressive as his practice laps have been and as much running traffic as he has done, nothing is quite the same as the 200 laps the will face on May 28. The biggest issue for Alonso is that the things which actually dictate the outcome of an Indy 500 -- navigating traffic at racing speeds, mastering race restarts and successfully rolling the dice on strategy -- are either difficult or impossible to properly replicate in practice sessions.

As last year's pole winner James Hinchcliffe explained to ESPN, the traffic element is something Alonso is going to have to figure out as the race unfolds.

"The biggest thing is learning to drive in dirty air," he said. "Obviously we do that in road courses all the time and it has an effect on the car, the effect on an oval is just multiplied exponentially. So it's about getting a feel for that, building up to that slowly, [but] nothing compares to the race itself. People aren't playing nice at that point -- it's nothing like the practice sessions."

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

By Alonso's own admission, he's not had a genuine taste of Indy 500 traffic yet, despite several feisty moves when he has been running in traffic. The Spaniard is under no illusions the competition will be more difficult when the race itself is underway.

Mario Andretti knows what it takes to win at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and has no doubts, from what he's seen so far, that Alonso will not shy away from situations involving other cars.

"The race will be another story, because even in practice in traffic, everyone is very kind and lets you go by," Andretti said. "In the race it will be very different. But just watching what Fernando is doing as a rookie is very impressive, very impressive indeed -- he's not timid in traffic, he's right there on somebody's gearbox and not too many people are capable of doing that, even the veterans. He asks all the right questions."

If the opinion of the Andretti Autosport team is anything to go by, Alonso has taken to this aspect of it like an oval veteran. One of Alonso's two spotters, former Indy Lights driver Cole Carter, has no doubts about his driver's talent and ability to compete like a veteran for the race itself.

"He's probably the most professional driver I've ever worked with," Cole told ESPN ahead of what will be his 12th Indy 500 as a spotter. "We've all been impressed in the team about how little ground he loses when someone is passing him. A lot of times you'll lose three or four car lengths on the guy that passed you. He's smart enough to realise where the car is at, get out of the throttle early enough and then get back on it to where he might just lose one car length.

"I don't know if it's all the racing he studied, or talking to Michael [Andretti] or Gil [de Ferran], but we've all been really impressed. But when you watch him in Formula One he's great at working traffic too, and that does translate -- if you're a good race car driver it doesn't matter."

Sutton Images

Andretti, who won the event in 1969, says Alonso's practice performances show how quickly he has familiarised himself to the circuit and the demands of oval racing.

"One thing surprised me, in a positive way -- how quickly he got the perfect line. Many veterans, and I don't want to say names, have never learnt it. They're quick in some ways and whatever, but once they get in that habit of staying away from the wall and all that... he's taking advantage of every inch, properly, without looking stupid or anything.

"He's got the line, meaning he releases the car [onto the straights] nicely. Instead of pinching the car and coming off the wall... I was impressed immediately. I have a pet peeve about that because I think I do that quite well, I've always done that quite well since the beginning, and I think it gives you the best opportunity to be quickest.

"You use every inch you have here. Here it's not like NASCAR where you go the shortest way around or whatever. With the speed you have, the power you have, you use the whole track. You will benefit from ultimate speed if you do that otherwise you won't, you're leaving something on the table for sure."

David Yowe/IndyCar

On rolling starts, Alonso has not had any experience since Formula 3000, 16 years ago. Speaking at his packed Thursday media session, Alonso predicted it would take five or six restarts to start feeling remotely comfortable with them. He then joked that he hopes the sixth occurs when he's running sixth on lap 199.

But the challenges facing Alonso are not just about managing what happens outside of the cockpit. Whereas the general developments of an F1 race are hugely dictated by the start and the opening couple of laps, the Indy 500 is a race you can only lose in the first 199. Fortunes can -- and regularly do -- change regularly for drivers, sometimes in a very short space of time. As this writer was told this week, you have to run 800 good corners to win the race -- they don't have to be perfect, but one bad one could spell the end of your chances. JR Hildebrand found that out in heartbreaking fashion in 2011, slamming into the wall at Turn 4 as the chequered flag waited for him, allowing Dan Wheldon to claim an astonishing win.

Staying mentally strong through the good and bad moments is a big task for such a long race, something Hinchcliffe thinks is the biggest task for any driver wanting to be swigging milk in victory Lane on Sunday afternoon. .

"When I was a rookie at the Indy 500 I went around and talked to all the veteran drivers I could to get some advice," Hinchcliffe said. "The only thing that every single one of them said was 'be patient'. Patience really is the name of a game in a 500-mile race. This race is going to be considerably longer than any race Fernando has ever done.

"So it's keeping that concentration, not getting frustrated, knowing that race can come to you. Formula One races are very sprint racing format, everything is flat-out all the time and the start can dictate 90 percent of the race. That couldn't be further from the truth in the 500 -- the first lap is the least important lap in the race. Having that change in mentality is difficult just because it's the exact opposite of what you've done you're whole career. Now, he's a very experienced driver and not a 21-year-old coming here making a name for himself and obviously he'll be smarter than most rookies... but you have to keep that level of focus for twice as long as you ever have, there's zero margin for error."

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

One man who knows all about patience and the Indy 500 is the man whose face was the most recent addition to the Borg Warner trophy, Alexander Rossi, who won last year's race without a drop of fuel left in his car. It is an extraordinary story Alonso is hoping to top this year; Rossi was a rookie, cast away by F1 after years of trying to break the pinnacle of motorsport, only to win arguably the biggest race in the world at the first attempt.

At one point in his race, Rossi had been running last. That and a botched pit stop late in the race prompted a change of strategy -- stretching out the final stint and saving fuel at all costs. As documented by ESPN last year, the strategy probably never should have worked. He ran out of fuel coming through Turn 4 and coasted to the line, crossing at 179mph. Rossi puts his remarkable turnaround down to something slightly different to patience, however.

"I feel like every race you have to be patient," Rossi told ESPN. "This one is longer than most, so maybe that's in people's consideration a bit more, but for me this one isn't really about patience. For me this one is about understanding the fact you can only control the things that are in this little box, you have to control how you perform each lap and the strategy you choose, executing that to the best of your ability.

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

"But there are so many variables in this race... you can be the fastest guy in the fastest car and still not win. Look at what happened to me last year -- where we the quickest car? No. Well, we were by fact, but during the race we were not! That's the biggest thing to learn or that I would share with a new guy -- don't let emotions impact it. As much as it can look like it's going bad, it doesn't mean it isn't going to turn a corner and you're not going to find yourself leading in 20 laps.

"I was like last here last year, and then I was leading. It's a pretty big change of pace. You have to be mentally prepared for that, you don't want to get into the lead and be caught off guard. You just have to run each lap as smart as you can, and that's it really."

If there's one man on the F1 grid who you would task with overcoming that mental challenge, it would be Alonso. He has frequently had volatile outbursts on the radio since joining McLaren in 2015, but those angry messages have always served a greater purpose and can be seen as a way of motivating McLaren or Honda to sort out their calamitous situation. Ignore that and the theatrics and the politicking that has hurt his career so badly in Formula One; put him in a race car and he is the benchmark for mental fortitude and sheer, unrelenting consistency. Luck has never been too kind to Alonso in motor racing but, as everyone in Indianapolis will tell you, the Indy 500 picks its own winner. Alonso seems the perfect candidate for the 101st edition.

If he does pull it off, it will be a remarkable achievement, probably the most remarkable of his storied and frustrating career. And make no mistake about it -- Alonso is more than capable of rising to the occasion and giving this sensational story a truly sensational conclusion.