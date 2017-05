Sam Collins joins Jennie Gow in a Monaco Tech Corner, to discuss why Mercedes isn't showing its usual pace. (1:42)

Kimi Raikkonen claimed his first pole position since the 2008 French Grand Prix with a scintilating 1:12.178 lap at Monaco as Ferrari locked out the front row at Monte Carlo.

Raikkonen edged teammate Sebastian Vettel by just 0.043, with the pair keeping Valtteri Bottas off the front row. There was drama for the other Mercedes, as a ragged Lewis Hamilton failed to emerge from Q2, qualifying lowly 14th.

More to follow...