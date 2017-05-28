ESPN rounds up the main talking points from a tense Monaco Grand Prix, as Sebastian Vettel led home a Ferrari 1-2 to extend his championship lead with his third victory of the year.

Number One: Sebastian Vettel's win all but confirmed his number one status at the Scuderia. Kimi Raikkonen, who claimed a stunning first pole position in nine years on Saturday, led in the early stages and had been doing a solid job out front, at times lapping 0.5s faster than his teammate.

Raikkonen pitted earlier and was dropped into traffic by his Ferrari team, while Vettel stayed out and made the most of clean air to set some blistering lap times and pull out a sufficient gap to his teammate. This proved crucial when he eventually pitted, as the German returned to the track ahead of Raikkonen.

While Ferrari can argue it was covering off the threat of the early-stopping Verstappen and Bottas, Raikkonen ultimately lost out on what would have been a deserved first victory since 2013. The decision to overcut Vettel further cements his number one status in the team and is the latest indicator that Ferrari is keen to back its leading driver all the way to the 2017 title.

Shock: Monaco marked the first race this season that neither Force India driver has finished in the points. Of course the run was bound to end at some point, but with just 13 drivers left at the finish -- including both Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon -- you would have bet on at least one Force India finishing inside the top ten.

A puncture ultimately dropped Ocon out of the points, while an uncharacteristically-erratic drive from Perez saw him rather clumsily barge past Toro Rosso's Daniil Kvyat at La Rascasse, ending the Russian's race as Force India crossed the line propping up the order in 12th and 13th.

Shocker: Sauber's Marcus Ericsson dropping the ball at St. Devote with a crash he will not want to see again. Having been released under the Safety Car period, Ericsson missed his braking point while passing the Safety Car and slid into the turn one barriers at slow speed.

Jenson Button's over-optimistic lunge on Pascal Wehrlein compounded a miserable day for Sauber, while McLaren missed its best chance yet to get off the mark in 2017 with points, as Stoffel Vandoorne crashed out of the race in similar fashion to Ericsson at St. Devote.

Stat of the race: Vettel's win was Ferrari's first in Monaco in 16 years, since Michael Schumacher led a Ferrari one-two back in 2001. It was also the occasion since the V6 hybrid era began in 2014 that no Mercedes driver has featured on the Monte Carlo podium.

Driver of the day: Daniel Ricciardo finished on the podium in 2016 and on this occasion he was a step further down the rostrum in third, though he was a far happier man this time around. From fifth on the grid, the Australian managed his tyres and pace running behind teammate Max Verstappen in the early stages of the race.

Opting to stay out longer proved to be a masterstroke from his side of the Red Bull garage as he set a succession of fastest laps in clean air, before completing a successful overcut to leapfrog both Verstappen and Bottas. A brush with the barriers on the exit of St. Devote was Ricciardo's only blip in what was a welcome return to the Monaco podium.