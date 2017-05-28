Ferrari CEO Sergio Marchionne has praised his team for taking a long awaited Monaco Grand Prix victory, in a race he says will be well-remembered in the Scuderia's history.

Sebastian Vettel led home Ferrari's first 1-2 since the 2010 German Grand Prix to record the Italian outfit's first win around the famous streets of Monte Carlo since Michael Schumacher beat teammate Rubens Barrichello to victory in 2001. Vettel's win has extended his lead at the top of the championship standings to 25 points over title rival Lewis Hamilton.

"Something we've been waiting for a long time has finally come to pass, a race which will be part of our history," Marchionne said. "Not only a victory, but a one-two finish at a Grand Prix with a tradition as glorious as Monaco, where Ferrari last won with another one-two, delivered on that occasion by Schumacher and Barrichello."

Vettel had started second behind Raikkonen but stayed out longer than his teammate, which proved to be the pivotal moment of the race. With Raikkonen dropped back into traffic following his pitstop, the German was able to push in clean air and performed a successful overcut to jump Raikkonen.

Having pulled clear out front, Vettel registered his second win in Monaco in comfortable fashion. Marchionne said the result showed the "real" Ferrari, as the team registered its third win of the season.

"Today it was a really exciting race where we saw the real Scuderia," he explained. "My compliments to the drivers and, once again, the whole team, both those at the track and the individuals that work so hard each and every day back in Maranello on a car that is finally giving our tifosi the satisfaction they deserve."