Mark Gallagher discusses Jenson Button's return to Formula 1 and discusses the mistakes that both he and Sergio Perez made during the Monaco Grand Prix. (1:08)

Jenson Button has blamed the mirrors on Formula One's new generation car as the cause for his collision with Pascal Wehrlein at the Monaco Grand Prix.

The 2009 world champion, who had subbed in for McLaren while Fernando Alonso was off racing at the Indianapolis 500, had a moment to forget late in the race.

After getting a good run out of Mirabeau, Button attempted to pass Wehrlein on the inside of Portier but the German was completely blindsided. The pair came together which resulted in Wehrlein being tipped into the barriers.

Speaking post-race, Button believes he had every right to attempt the move but felt the mirrors was the reason why Wehrlein didn't spot him.

"I thought the move was definitely on," said Button. "I had a lot more traction off the previous corner, so I went up the inside and I thought that I was a long way up. When I looked across and realised he hadn't seen me I tried to back out but it was too late.

(Photo credit should read ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP/Getty Images)

"The problem is I don't think you can really see much behind with these small mirrors. It's very strange to see a car tip on its side so the most important thing is that he's okay."

Despite a disappointing end to his 306th race -- one that tied him with Michael Schumacher for second on the all-time list for race starts -- Button says he enjoyed his time back in a Formula One car. However, he has made it clear it was a one off appearance.

"Today was not so much fun, but yesterday was awesome and I had a lot of good memories," he said. "It's back to my normal life now. You'll definitely see me at some races but I won't be driving. Definitely not."