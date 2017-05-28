Valtteri Bottas believes he was "unlucky" to miss out on a podium finish at the Monaco Grand Prix, after losing out to Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo on strategy.

The Finn, who started from third, looked comfortable in third place and at one stage even began to close on the Ferrari duo of Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel. While Bottas pitted one lap after Red Bull's Max Verstappen, Ricciardo opted to stay out on track and maximise clean air to post a string of fastest laps, ultimately enabling him to jump from fifth to third, where he remained until the chequered flag.

"It's disappointing because I think third was possible today, but we were definitively more unlucky compared to the Red Bulls and Ricciardo," Bottas explained. "While I was stuck behind Sainz, overheating the brakes and managing that, Daniel was setting up good laps.

"I also think the pace of Red Bull was quite strong as well, they could really challenge. They saw the opportunity and they took it. For us, for sure, it's disappointing to lose a few points like that and we're definitively not happy with the amount of points we are living Monaco with."

Sutton Images

Bottas almost had the opportunity to re-claim third when Ricciardo ran wide and brushed the wall on the exit at St. Devote at the restart following the Safety Car period, but the Australian regained momentum on the run to Massenet and managed to hold position ahead of the Mercedes driver. Bottas says Ricciardo was lucky not to suffer serious damage when he hit the barriers.

"After the Safety Car I initially though there was a chance on the right hand side, but then I could see the guard rail coming closer and closer -- plus also Daniel also closing -- so there was nowhere to go.

"Luckily I could still go back to the racing line and keep Max behind. That was really the only opportunity to get third place back but he actually hit the wall. I don't think he was too far from breaking something, so I think he was slightly lucky as well."