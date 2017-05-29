Pascal Wehrlein says he may need to undergo a further medical investigation following his dramatic crash in Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix.

The Sauber driver collided with McLaren's Jenson Button towards the end of the race when Button tried to pull-off an opportunistic pass up the inside into Portier. Button made contact with Wehrlein's right rear wheel, pitching the German-Mauritian side-on into the wall. Wehrlein, who missed the opening two rounds of the season as he recovered from a back injury he sustained at the Race of Champions earlier this year, admits the accident was "scary".

"Obviously with the injury I had I'm not too sure," he explained. "As my head touched the barriers, it will be decided within the coming days if I need another medical investigation, also because of the previous thoracic vertebra injury.

"It was scary -- the brakes started to smoke and I couldn't get out of the car, and obviously the only thing I wanted to do was to get out of the car when you see the car start to smoke. I am feeling okay after the accident."

Sutton Images

Wehrlein hit out at Button -- who made his one-off return to Formula One in place of Fernando Alonso in Monaco -- for causing what he labelled a "silly move" that should not have occurred.

"He [Button] was nowhere," Wehrlein said. "Clearly this corner is no place to overtake, it was a silly move. I am very upset as this is a result of an unnecessary overtaking manoeuvre, bearing in mind that Jenson and I were both on a similar strategy with the pit stop in the first lap, far off from points; an annoying incident which should not have happened."