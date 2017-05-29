Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has praised his team for beating Mercedes "fair and square" on performance at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Despite starting fifth, Daniel Ricciardo profited from staying out longer than his Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen and Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas to leapfrog both and claim his second podium in two races. Having lagged behind Ferrari and Mercedes for much of the season so far, Horner says he is thrilled Red Bull was able to beat the Silver Arrows on "merit" for the first time in 2017.

"From a team point of view, to have beat the Mercedes fair and square today, to have had good pace when we were in clear air, has been a great day for the team," Horner said. "We've scored a podium not through attrition, just on performance.

"Even after surviving a brush with the wall at the re-start after the safety car, Daniel achieved everything possible today. To get both cars to the finish and a podium on merit is a very satisfactory result here in Monaco. The cars took another step forward."

Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images

Verstappen's early-pit stop backfired as the Ducthman not only failed to undercut Bottas, but also ended up losing position to Ricciardo. Horner reckons the team was unfortunate not to have got both cars ahead of the lead Mercedes driver, citing time lost during Verstappen's first pit stop as the main reason behind him being unable to jump Bottas.

"We were racing Bottas and our objective was to try and undercut Bottas," he explained. "We could see that the cars were coming up to some traffic, and Max put himself into a great position. Unfortunately we lost about a second through the pit lane, through the stop, the getaway, and just the positioning that we were compared to Bottas.

"That would have been enough to -- combined with Max's out lap -- to have got the jump on Bottas. In turn, Bottas covered us, because he was focused on Max, which then opened up the opportunity for Daniel giving him some clean air, which he exploited to good effect, and converted that, managed to jump both the guys and achieve the third place."