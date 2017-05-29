Haas team principal Guenther Steiner says he is impressed with the American outfit's maturity after securing its first double points finish in Formula One at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Haas recorded its first two-car finish in the points since joining the sport at the beginning of 2016 as Romain Grosjean claimed eighth and Kevin Magnussen came home 10th in Monaco. Haas has now scored 14 points this season -- nearly half of the total it managed throughout the entirety of last year -- to move level on points with Renault in the constructors' standings.

"It's for sure a historic day and you always want to do better, that's life," Steiner said. "A first time with two cars in the points is something we wanted to achieve this year. We achieved it in race six. We wanted it before then, but race six is not too bad. We never lost our cool, we always stayed on top of it. We got unlucky, but then we got lucky again at the end, so we're fine.

"We're maturing," he added. "It takes time to mature and I think, now, we see some results. There will still be ups and downs, but we're always making steps. Sometimes you don't see them because we're not in the points, so nobody realises, but the team has not just made a magic step today. We've made improvements over the last six months.

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

"Its maturity and certain things you just learn with time. You cannot buy it. You just need to improve, make the mistakes, learn and react. This weekend I was very impressed with the team. We always executed. There was never any big issue, even in the race. With two cars fighting for points it was a very controlled environment."

Steiner believes Haas now has a clear target in aiming to get both its cars into Q3 and the points on a regular basis, though he doubts it will be achievable at every race.

"We will aim for it but I don't think it's achievable everywhere yet because there is other people as well -- there was no Force India [in Monaco]. But we can aim for it, if we achieve it or not. We have got a clear target and that is what we want to do. I think if we try everywhere, some places we will achieve it, somewhere else there will be someone better."