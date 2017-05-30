Canadian Grand Prix tyre choices revealed

Pirelli has revealed the tyre compound selection of the teams and drivers for the upcoming Canadian Grand Prix.

Once again, Pirelli will bring its three softest compounds to the race weekend, with the drivers required to use either the soft or super-soft for one of their stints in the race. So far this year, this year's tyre compounds have proved relatively hard across Pirelli's range, leading to all teams opting for a majority of ultra-soft tyres in their selection.

Pirelli reveals which tyres the teams have selected for the Canadian Grand Prix #F1 pic.twitter.com/qUCAkAIyKa — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) May 30, 2017

However, there are some differences between teams, with Ferrari and Red Bull opting for just one set of softs but a different balance between super-soft and ultra-soft, while Mercedes has opted for two sets of softs for Valtteri Bottas -- presumably to gather data during practice in case the tyre comes into play on Sunday.