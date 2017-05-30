Radio Ga Ga: Monaco Grand Prix

Recap the best bits of race radio from Monaco, as Fernando Alonso dials in from Indianapolis. (1:01)

ESPN rounds up the best soundbites from the Monaco Grand Prix as Sebastian Vettel beat teammate Kimi Raikkonen to victory.

"Jenson, my friend. I'm sure you wanted to hear my voice before starting the race. I just wanted to wish you the best of luck. We followed you here on television and you did amazing yesterday, so yeah, please have fun my friend and take care of my car."

"Oh thank you! OK, I'm gonna pee in your seat!"

"No! Don't please! You did amazing yesterday, amazing job."

"And you buddy, and you. Have a good one."

Live from Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Fernando Alonso starts to regret giving Jenson Button his car for the Monaco Grand Prix.

"The rears are overheating [on the lap to the grid], I don't know how long I'm going to able to make it last. But they are definitely going to be overheating."

While sitting on the grid, Lewis Hamilton doesn't fancy his chances of making a long first stint work. In the end he managed to go to lap 46 on the same set.

"Every time I push I almost go in the wall. So difficult to drive this car. No grip!"

Marcus Ericsson struggles to keep his Sauber out of the barriers.

"Oh, this is painful."

The reality of racing at Monaco comes flooding back to Button as he gets stuck behind Pascal Wehrlein following an early pit stop

"Are we boxing yet?"

"Box this lap, Kimi. Box, box"

Kimi Raikkonen gets the call to pit early, releasing Sebastian Vettel for a series of quick laps that ultimately won him the race.

"Did Daniel stop?"

"Yes Max. Daniel has unfortunately jumped us both."

"What a [censored] [censored] disaster."

Max Verstappen makes his feelings clear after his strategy sees him shuffled behind teammate Daniel Ricciardo in the pit stops.

"Are you OK?"

"Yeah, but obviously I would be better if I could jump out."

Wehrlein talks from the cockpit of his overturned Sauber. He managed to walk away without injury minutes later.

"Guys, you really want me to crash, huh? Stop f------ around. I need to 100 per cent focus."

Fed up of being coached from the pit wall, Sergio Perez asks for radio silence in his Force India. A few laps later he crashed into Daniil Kvyat.

"And if you're comfortable, Strat 6..."

"Does it look comfortable?"

Mercedes engineer Tony Ross tells Valtteri Bottas to select a lower engine mode if he is confident he can keep Verstappen on fresher tyres at bay.

"Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes. The two laps with old tyres, I was giving everything I had. Grazie."

Vettel points to his laps in clear air after Raikkonen's pit stop as the ones that won him the Monaco Grand Prix.