Mercedes-AMG's plans to put a Formula One engine in a road-legal hypercar are progressing nicely, with its 1000bhp drivetrain revealed to the press at the Nurburgring 24 Hours last weekend.

Known as Project One, the car will be powered by a V6 turbo hybrid based on the same power unit used by Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas in this year's W08 F1 car. The road-legal version will have its redline capped at 11,000rpm, but will still feature the same turbocharged 90-degree V6 engine, capable of producing roughly 750bhp on its own.

The MGU-K will offer an additional 100KW of power to the rear axle under acceleration (20KW down on the race-spec version) while the MGU-H is rated at 80KW and can be used to combat turbo lag as well as to charge the power unit's energy store. On top of that, Project One will also feature two electric motors on the front axle, giving it four-wheel drive capability that the Formula One car does not have.

Mercedes

It will be incredibly efficient for a hypercar, with AMG boss Tobias Moers boasting a thermal efficiency figure of 43 per cent -- an unprecedented level of efficiency for any road car. But even with all its Formula One technology, Moers claims it will not require a team of mechanics to keep it running. "It will be a street car," he said. "You keep it plugged in in the garage, you fill it with fuel -- that's it."

Autocar reports a price tag of £2.4 million while Auto Express quotes a production run of 275 -- the vast majority of which are already spoken for. Hamilton is due to be involved in the development of the car's handling and the unveiling of a production version is expected at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September.