Ferrari reserve Antonio Giovinazzi will take part in seven practice sessions throughout 2017 with Haas, the third Formula One team he will have driven for this year.

The Italian subbed in for the injured Pascal Wehrlein at Sauber during the first week of winter testing in Barcelona and made his F1 race debut at the Australian Grand Prix. Giovinazzi finished 12th in Melbourne and crashed out of the Chinese Grand Prix.

Giovinazzi got his first taste of an F1 car earlier this year when he tested Ferrari's 2015 car, before participating in Bahrain's post-grand prix test, driving Ferrari's 2017 challenger. The 2016 GP2 runner-up will contest the first of his run of seven practice outings with Haas at Silverstone in July, while he will also get behind the wheel of the VF-17 in FP1 in Hungary, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, Brazil and Abu Dhabi.

Kevin Magnussen will relinquish his seat for six of those sessions, with Haas teammate Romain Grosjean sitting out opening practice at the Mexican Grand Prix in October.

"In a year that's already been filled with great opportunities, I'm proud to have another one with Haas F1 Team," Giovinazzi said. "Being the third driver with Scuderia Ferrari is obviously a great place to be, and getting seat time in these FP1 sessions with Haas F1 Team will keep me sharp.

"I'll be able to take what I've learned in the simulator and apply it in actual race conditions. I'm proud of the faith Ferrari and Haas have in me and gracious for the seat time Kevin and Romain are sharing with me."