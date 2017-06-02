With both the Monaco Grand Prix and Indy500 taking place, Jennie Gow and Maurice Hamilton discuss what McLaren achieved. (3:07)

Jenson Button will make his Super GT debut in the Suzuka 1000km race this August.

Button has long been linked to a Super GT drive since announcing his decision to step away from Formula One at last year's Italian Grand Prix. The 2009 world champion made a one-off return to an F1 cockpit in Monaco, where he deputised for Fernando Alonso as his former McLaren teammate tackled the Indy 500.

Speaking about his decision to race in the series, Button says his interest started at the end of 2016.

"After driving an NSX Concept-GT at the Honda Racing Thanks Day last December, I became interested in racing in Super GT," Button said. "I spoke with Honda and they have given me the chance to race at the Suzuka 1000km. As an F1 driver and a member of Team Mugen, I will push to win. I am very much looking forward to racing in front of my Japanese fans again."

Button will compete in a Team-Mugen NSX-GT alongside Hideki Mutoh and Daisuke Nakajima. He will have the opportunity to test the NSX-GT for the first time at Suzuka during a tyre test on June 6-7.