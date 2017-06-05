ESPN's Jennie Gow and Maurice Hamilton explain why they think every race will be contested between Mercedes and Ferrari. (2:42)

Sebastian Vettel insists he is still not dwelling on his chances of winning a fifth world championship in 2017 despite holding a healthy lead over Lewis Hamilton.

Vettel is 25 points ahead of Hamilton after winning three of the opening six races of the season, most recently earning Ferrari its first victory at Monaco since 2001. That gap is the same as one race victory and has prompted Mercedes non-executive chairman Niki Lauda to say the team needs Vettel to retire "at least once" in the remaining 14 races to have any shot at the title.

Reflecting on his title lead, Vettel said: "It's a long way so I'm not really bothered about that. It was more the fact to stand up [on the podium] and see the team. I think obviously, it's a small part that we have at the track but thinking of everyone else back in Maranello in the factory.

"We got a lot of hard times last year and this year everything seems to be upside down - but the team is the same, the people are the same so it's really clear to them."

ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP/Getty Images

Vettel is helping spearhead Ferrari's remarkable turnaround following a winless 2016 campaign. After several years without a title-contending car, Vettel says he and Ferrari are simply enjoying the moment of being out in front.

"I guess in these small moments you just realize that it's a special group of people. If things go well, we'll work hand in hand, we must make sure we keep the momentum up in the next couple of races - but I think we're just having a great time.

"Obviously, we wanted to have the one-two and we got it. So for the team obviously it means a lot. It's been a long time - you know the numbers better than I do - since Ferrari won [in Monaco] and then to get a one-two is just fantastic. I think you can see when the guys are singing the Italian anthem. I think it's impossible not to get goosebumps and feel very special standing up there representing them. For me, I think that's what makes racing so special."