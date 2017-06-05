McLaren braced for 'tricky' Canadian Grand Prix

With both the Monaco Grand Prix and Indy500 taking place, Jennie Gow and Maurice Hamilton discuss what McLaren achieved. (3:07)

McLaren boss Eric Boullier says the team should expect a "tricky" weekend at the Canadian Grand Prix despite the return of Fernando Alonso.

Alonso will be back in the car after missing the Monaco Grand Prix for the Indy 500, which ended with a Honda failure 20 laps before the chequered flag. The Spaniard returns to a team rooted to the bottom of the constructors' championship having failed to score a point in the first six races of the year.

Boullier has praised Alonso for his impressive rookie showing at Indianapolis.

"Of course, we're very much looking forward to having Fernando back in the car again in Canada, after his McLaren Honda Andretti Indy 500 adventure," he said. "What he has achieved in just a few short weeks has been phenomenal, and the whole team is looking forward to catching up with him and congratulating him on a hugely impressive performance."

Peter J Fox/Getty Images

McLaren is still hampered by Honda's uncompetitive power unit, something Boullier expects will hurt the team at Montreal.

"The nature of the Circuit de Gilles Villeneuve is high-speed, with tight chicanes, limited run-off and heavy braking. While its complex traits won't suit the strengths of our package, we are still pushing the envelope at every race by bringing useful developments that are correlating well and eking out more performance.

"We still have a long way to go, and this circuit will be a tricky platform on which our package is less likely to shine, but we will work hard as always to maximise what we have in our armoury and take advantage of every opportunity on track."