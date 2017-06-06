After six races in Formula One with no points to his name, Williams rookie Lance Stroll says it is important to focus on the bigger picture at upcoming races rather than put pressure on himself to score a breakthrough result.

The 18 year old brings significant funding to Williams this year and joined the team at the start of the season following title success in Formula 3. In his first six races at the top level, he has only finished twice -- with no points scored -- and heads to his home race in Canada 20 points adrift of teammate Felipe Massa.

"I think we all have to look at it in the right way," he said. "I'm 18 years old and it is a challenging year in F1. I think the team looks at it as a bigger project than just the next race. I think that is the only way to look at it, if we are just focused on outcome and what we did I don't think we'd maximise each task we're trying to work on. We've got to look at the bigger picture.

Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images

"Of course we go to Montreal to work as hard as we can and do the best we can, the same way we go everything, but I think if we always think we need to score points we start forgetting about the stuff we have to do to get there. I think the right way to work is by focusing on each task at hand and then move forward."

Asked if he was setting targets ahead of his home grand prix, Stroll added: "I do have my targets in terms of what I need to improve on. In terms of position not really. Like I don't look at Canada and say I need to finish in the points because that would be the wrong approach. I look at Canada and say what are my weaknesses then look to improve in those areas.

"Then hopefully points will come. That is the way I work, not by setting an objective on the final outcome but focus on the steps and tasks to get to that final outcome. That is the way I've worked my entire career."