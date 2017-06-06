With Timo Glock and Robert Kubica sighted in testing, Sam Collins discusses the possibility of a new test team. (2:11)

Robert Kubica has tested a Formula One car for the first time since 2011, completing 115 laps of Valencia's Ricardo Tormo circuit on Tuesday.

Kubica was driving a 2012-spec Lotus E20 run by Renault and split the test with the team's reserve driver Sergey Sirotkin. It was the first time Kubica has driven an F1 car since suffering severe arm injuries in a rallying accident in early 2011.

So why did we keep it quiet? It was a private test, for Robert. But we can tell you this... pic.twitter.com/tIiBTuF9lm — Renault Sport F1 (@RenaultSportF1) June 6, 2017

The private test took place at Valencia's permanent circuit just outside the city, which is where Kubica last tested for Lotus-Renault in 2011, topping the timesheets in an official test just a few days before his rally accident in Italy.

After Tuesday's running was complete, Renault posted a series of photos and videos from the team's official Twitter account.

Robert complained about grip, understeer, downforce and had the biggest smile on after his 115 laps!! 👊 #Kubica pic.twitter.com/dOqJCc0iez — Renault Sport F1 (@RenaultSportF1) June 6, 2017

Although Kubica made a remarkable recovery from his accident in 2011, injuries to his right forearm reduced its mobility and prevented a full return to F1. Since then, he has contested the World Rally Championship, driven in GT events and was set to make a full return to circuit racing this season in the World Endurance Championship with the ByKolles LMP1 squad before pulling out on the eve of the first race.

He spoke earlier this year of his desire to test an F1 car but admitted at the time that "testing a Formula One car is one thing, but a race weekend is something totally different".