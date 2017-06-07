Mercedes dismisses claim it will quit F1 in 2018

Mercedes has dismissed speculation that it is considering quitting Formula One at the end of the 2018 season.

The official statement came after Auto Bild published an interview with former F1 team owner Eddie Jordan in which he was asked if Sebastian Vettel would move from Ferrari to Mercedes next year. After saying he thought the four-time world champion would stay put, Jordan went on to speculate that Mercedes "will probably pull the plug at the end of 2018".

Jordan added: "I think they will go for the titles this and next year and then the board of directors in Stuttgart will decide to sell the team and stay only as an engine maker. I would do the same, because Mercedes have won everything and it can only get worse from now.

"So it's better to go back to their old core business in Formula One, which is developing and delivering high-tech engines."

Sutton Images

Mercedes was quick to nip the speculation in the bud and issued a statement to the media denying Jordan's claims on Wednesday.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff added: "Monaco is a place where people like to party and it seems like somebody did a bit too much of that! The reports are completely baseless and reflect nothing more than the mischievous speculation of one individual.

"Mercedes has firm contracts for its participation in Formula One until the end of 2020 -- and is currently in discussions about the next competitive cycle with the sport's new owners."

All 10 Formula One teams have signed up to the sport until 2020, at which point the current commercial deals and the current set of engine regulations are due to expire.