Hamilton: Monaco analysis didn't provide answers

Talking at the Motorsport Hall of Fame, Dario Franchitti, Murray Walker, John Watson and David Richards give their views on who's favourite to win this years F1 title. (1:48)

Mercedes' analysis of the Monaco Grand Prix weekend has not provided clear answers to the issues Lewis Hamilton faced two weeks ago, according to the three-time champion.

Hamilton qualified 13th in Monaco and finished the race seventh after struggling to extract the maximum performance from his tyres at crucial points of the grand prix weekend. Unlike teammate Valtteri Bottas and the two Ferrari drivers, Hamilton was unable to keep all four tyres in the correct operating window during his quick laps in qualifying and as a result struggled for grip when he needed it the most.

Hamilton visited Mercedes' factory last week to work with his engineers on the issues, but when asked how much progress he had made in correcting the issue, he said: "Not much at all."

"We've definitely done some analysis," he added, "but we'll find whether or not there are things we can improve on this weekend.

"We were just focused on this race, so after the last race there was a lot of information for them to be working on. We didn't have all the solutions and answers at that point."

Hamilton believes Ferrari has the upperhand at the moment and said there are some "unique bits" on the SF70-H that should provide his title rival Sebastian Vettel with an advantage this weekend.

"We have obviously seen Ferrari are the quickest at the moment, so they're the favourites. But we're working very hard to rectify the issues we had in the last race and I hope that we can attack this weekend.

"They've got some unique bits on the car I think that will work well this weekend, but that doesn't mean we can't take the fight to them."