Vettel: Hard work is behind Ferrari success

Talking at the Motorsport Hall of Fame, Dario Franchitti, Murray Walker, John Watson and David Richards give their views on who's favourite to win this years F1 title. (1:48)

Sebastian Vettel says hard work is the key to Ferrari's consistency this year and has played down theories his car naturally suits every track.

Vettel has finished in the top two at every round this season and took a 25 point lead in the drivers' standings after winning at the Monaco Grand Prix. In contrast to his metronomic consistency, title rival Lewis Hamilton has struggled to get the most from his Mercedes, specifically when using the softest compounds on smooth track surfaces.

But Vettel says it is wrong to assume Ferrari has it easy at every round.

"It's not fair I think. We do a lot of work," he said in Canada on Thursday.

"We got it wrong Friday in Barcelona, on a track where you've usually got the setup covered, but we recovered for Saturday, which was good. I don't know about the other cars, I heard other cars are really difficult to drive.

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

"It's never easy to go quick, it's never easy to get the best out of the car, there's always something that you would like different once you get out of the car. You can all run the racing driver excuses. Didn't someone write a book about racing driver excuses? Maybe if I retire one day that could be a best-selling book.

"So I don't think it's easy to find the perfect setup, but we have plenty of choice that's the problem. If you only had two bars, it's easy to set it up, but there's so many things you can do. I don't know, I think we just keep it quiet and just try to do our job."

With Hamilton concerned his Monaco struggles could spill over to Montreal, Vettel said it is important for Ferrari to capitalise.

"Looking back it's true to say they didn't have the best weekend in Monaco, true to say we had an excellent weekend finishing one and two ... it's important," he said. "How important? I think we will know once we're done with the season.

"I think with so many races it's normal that you will have some races where you'll struggle. You will have a DNF, usually it's inevitable, and you will have good races, normally the races that do decide are the races that are supposed to go wrong and you turn it around.

"With stuff like that I think it equals out over the course of the season normally."