Max Verstappen is still unhappy about his strategy at the Monaco Grand Prix after he slipped from fourth to fifth in the pit stops two weeks ago.

Verstappen was running fourth when he was brought in for a relatively early pit stop in an attempt to undercut Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas. Mercedes reacted a lap later, cancelling out Verstappen's advantage, but Red Bull teammate Daniel Ricciardo, who had been fifth, was able to capitalise by setting a series of quick laps in clear air on his first set of tyres in clear air.

When Ricciardo emerged from his pit stop several laps later, he had leapfrogged both Bottas and Verstappen, putting a Red Bull on the podium but at the cost of a position for Verstappen. At the time, Verstappen labelled the strategy a "f---ing disaster" on the team radio, but team boss Christian Horner insisted his teenage driver was not harbouring any hard feelings after the race.

It appears that was not the case.

"I'm obviously still not happy about it to be honest," Verstappen said in the Montreal paddock on Thursday. "You can't change the situation so I didn't really think about racing too much after the Monaco Grand Prix. I enjoyed time with my friends and family and here we are again we just try to do a better job.

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Asked if he'd seen the logic behind the strategy, as Horner suggested, he added: "For me it's very difficult to see [how the strategy would work] because I don't know what's happening behind me, I don't know who's stopping. I'm just following the instructions, but to be honest I said to myself I don't want to think about it anymore. It's done now."