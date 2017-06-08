Sam Collins joins Jennie Gow to explain why braking is such a potential problem to the teams in Canada. (2:45)

MONTREAL, Canada -- Romain Grosjean says a clause in his contract is the reason six of Antonio Giovinazzi's seven FP1 appearances slated for 2017 will be at the expense of Haas teammate Kevin Magnussen.

Ferrari reserve Giovinazzi, who subbed for the injured Pascal Wehrlein at Sauber for the races in Australia and China, will start his FP1 schedule with Haas at July's British Grand Prix. Magnussen will give up his seat for all but one of those outings.

Grosjean says that split comes from a clause he had in his deal, something he pushed for after giving up 14 FP1 sessions for Jolyon Palmer in 2015 while driving for Lotus -- the year he signed .

"It was decided in 2015 when I signed my new contract," Grosjean said. "Learning from the past! I can't tell you what it says, but basically after I left Lotus, I didn't want to leave my car any more.

"Gunther [Steiner, team boss] asked me if I was willing to give one, and I said yes, and I think for the team as well it is good to have a certain consistency, and being able to develop the car as well."

BERTRAND LANGLOIS/AFP/Getty Images

Team boss Guenther Steiner says the uneven split is simply determined by contract rather than highlighting favouritism for Grosjean.

"Kevin was aware of it," he said. "At the time Romain's contract was done, we did think about it. A lot of people jumped to the conclusion there is number and one and number two -- it has nothing to do with that. After a period of time you work out a process and we spoke to Kevin about it and he was OK with it. "

As for Magnussen, he believes there is no reason to complain as he was the one who signed his Haas contract last year.

"It was in the contract that I was offered. And I didn't know the other contract was like that! I assumed it would be the same, so I said, 'No worries.' But it's not a big deal.

"I think Romain had a bad experience with his previous team where they took all his Fridays, and for sure he was a lot harder on that point than I was. I'm sure they offered us the same contract but he clamped down on the Fridays and I didn't. It's not perfect to start the race but I'm not too worried about it.

"There's no reason to complain, I did this contract myself and spoke to the team myself. You live and learn."