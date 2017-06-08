MONTREAL, Canada -- Kimi Raikkonen insists nothing in his Ferrari contract has changed following the Monaco Grand Prix.

Raikkonen lost the race in Monte Carlo through a Ferrari strategy which propelled teammate and championship leader Sebastian Vettel to victory. Many people saw that as proof Vettel is Ferrari's number one driver and that the team will back him in the championship fight, though Raikkonen has insisted both men are free to race on equal terms.

There has been suggestion in Italian media that Raikkonen was offered a one-year extension by Ferrari as a sweetener for how Monaco unfolded, though the 2007 world champion was irritated by the suggestion.

"I have no contract for next year!" he replied. "There's always a lot of rumours about my contract and what happened in Monaco has got nothing to do with my contract or anything. It's how it happened in the race and, obviously, I was not happy with being second, but it was not like I was not happy with the team.

Clive Mason/Getty Images

"I wasn't happy being second, I wanted to win and that's as simple as that. I don't know how many times I've been second, maybe 30-odd times and if I'd won those 30-odd races I would have been happier. Our main goal is to win, I was very happy the team got a one-two. The contract has not changed."

When asked about whether he had a clear idea on his future later in the media session, Raikkonen replied: "I have, but it's nothing I need to share with any of you. It's none of your business and you keep writing anyhow, it doesn't change."

Raikkonen's future has been the subject of intense speculation in each season since he re-joined Ferrari in 2014, a period which has seen him fail to return to the top step of the podium. Monaco had been his best race of that time, as he claimed his first pole position since the 2008 French Grand Prix.