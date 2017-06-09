Sam Collins joins Jennie Gow to explain why braking is such a potential problem to the teams in Canada. (2:45)

F1 travels to Canada for the seventh race of the 2017 season, with Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel looking to extend an already comfortable lead at the top of the championship. The German arrives on the back of a controversial win in Monaco, helped by an odd strategy for teammate Kimi Raikkonen, as Mercedes floundered at the Principality.

Preview

Can 'underdogs' Mercedes bite back in Montreal?

ESPN looks at Mercedes' chances of reversing its dismal Monaco Grand Prix performance in Montreal and why its wrong to write off the world champions after one bad race.

Maurice's memories

Maurice Hamilton recalls a pivotal day in the 1980 championship race, when Nelson Piquet and Alan Jones collided at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Why braking is so difficult in Canada

Sam Collins joins Jennie Gow to explain why braking is so problematic for teams at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

What upgrades can we expect in Canada?

Sam Collins and Jennie Gow discuss which teams will bring which upgrades for the Canadian Grand Prix.

What's keeping Ferrari in front of Mercedes?

Sam Collins explains some of the key reasons for Ferrari's early season success.

Vandoorne feeling the pressure

Is McLaren rookie Stoffel Vandoorne under pressure to perform after another poor showing at Monaco? Sam Collins and Jennie Gow discuss.

The best of the reaction from Thursday's media sessions in Montreal...

Alonso will stay if McLaren wins by September

Fernando Alonso gives McLaren a bleak forecast of thier chances of keeping him for 2018 by setting a highly unlikely target...

Raikkonen: Ferrari contract is none of your business

Kimi Raikkonen deflects questions about where he will be driving in 2018 amid suggestions he earned a new deal by conceding victory in Monaco.

Bottas offers insight into Mercedes' tyre issues

Valtteri Bottas explains why he and teammate Lewis Hamilton struggled to extract the most from their tyres in Monaco

Raikkonen: I'm free to race Vettel on equal terms

Kimi Raikkonen insists he remains free to race Ferrari teammate Sebastian Vettel on equal terms despite losing the Monaco Grand Prix to a questionable strategy

Hamilton: Monacto tyre analysis didn't provide answers

Mercedes' analysis of the Monaco Grand Prix weekend has not provided clear answers to the issues Lewis Hamilton faced two weeks ago, according to the three-time champion.

Grosjean reveals FP1 clause in Haas contract

Romain Grosjean says a clause in his contract is the reason six of Antonio Giovinazzi's seven FP1 appearances slated for 2017 will be at the expense of Haas teammate Kevin Magnussen.

Stats and facts

About the circuit: Formerly called the Ile Notre-Dame Circuit and built on a partly man-made island in the Saint-Lawrence River, the circuit held its first race in 1978 after too many complaints over the safety levels at Mosport. It was renamed in 1982 to honour the late French-Canadian driver Gilles Villeneuve who claimed his maiden Formula One victory at the venue's inaugural F1 race in 1978. Read more....

Most wins

7 - Michael Schumacher (1994, 1997, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2004)

5 - Lewis Hamilton (2007, 2010, 2012, 2015, 2016)

3 - Nelson Piquet (1982, 1984, 1991)