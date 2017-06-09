MONTREAL, Canada -- F1's motorsport chief Ross Brawn says the sport must be careful not to "dumb down" its product by implementing cost-cutting measures which are too severe.

F1's new owners have targeted a number of key issues to tackle in the next few years, with spiralling budgets and a fairer distribution of funds between teams high on the agenda. In 2015 Sauber and Force India lodged a complaint with the European Union on the latter, with English Member of the European Parliament Anneliese Dodds citing the collapse of Manor as proof of F1's financial imbalances after throwing support behind a possible investigation of the sport.

Many of the current agreements and payment structures are locked in until the end of 2020 and the expiry of the current Concorde Agreement, but Brawn says discussions are under way to find long-term solutions on those points.

When asked about when F1 can expect a more equal redistribution of money and how it can be achieved, Brawn said: "I think there is a circular process, to have a discussion about remuneration with the teams is difficult if you don't have concern about both sides.

"We've got to present how we see the sport going forward in terms of the investment the teams make because it's substantial. I think it's fair to say there's not a team in Formula One that wouldn't welcome a reduction in costs, so those discussions have to go hand in hand and we're preparing our case and our proposals with the FIA to achieve that."

Brawn then went on to clarify that any steps taken to control spending cannot come at the cost of ruining the DNA of F1 and the fact it is regarded as the pinnacle of motorsport for both performance and technology.

"I think one thing I'd like to say is that we don't want to dumb Formula One down. I think Formula One is so aspirational for the teams and we don't want all the teams exactly the same in respect that there still should be the aspiration for the teams. There should still be the Ferraris, there should still be the Mercedes, there should still be the Red Bulls that teams aspire to beat. We don't want domination, we need an environment that a team that does a really good job can do well, but we don't want a situation where financial power enables a team to get a dominant position as has happened in the last three years."

Brawn recently made three appointments to bolster his motorsport team and tackle the sporting regulations and find a way of achieving a fairer distribution of money.

"We're building a team at the moment and you'll see from the announcements we've made the team is multi-faceted and it's very technical people and commercial people. For instance Nigel Kerr has joined us from Mercedes who was my financial director when we had Honda then it was Brawn GP then it was Mercedes. Nigel starts to help build the financial models that can demonstrate hopefully a way forward for the teams in Formula One.

"So we're putting all of that together, clearly it's got to be a cooperation with the FIA, and the FIA are the regulators of our sport, and they're the final arbitrator of what goes on in the sport. And we want to supplement and support those activities and make proposals that we think would be good for the sport, but the remuneration has to go hand in hand how we control the costs of the investments needed in Formula One."