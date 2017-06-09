Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo is in hot form heading into the the Montreal Grand Prix and hopes that he can secure his third successive podium finish. (0:20)

Max Verstappen says finishing fifth in Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix would feel "like a victory" for Red Bull, after suffering a disrupted day of running during Friday practice in Montreal.

Red Bull completed all of its running in the morning session on the super-soft tyre as both drivers finished in the lower reaches of the top ten. The team's progress was restricted in second practice as it encountered issues on both of its RB13's, with Daniel Ricciardo completing just eight laps before an engine problem ended his day early, while Verstappen brought out the red flags with 20 minutes remaining as he ground to a halt with a suspected gearbox issue.

"It has been like this all season so it doesn't really change," Verstappen said. "We are mainly fighting for fifth and sixth, so that doesn't change. We are not fighting for victories but fifth is like a victory for us I guess, so you just try to make the best of it. It was not the cleanest of days but in terms of performance it was OK.

"The short run was good, the updates worked really well but on this track with the long straights it will always be difficult. We are not fast enough in qualifying because they [Mercedes and Ferrari] will turn up their engines but I think so far it has been OK. This track is not a favourite for us. The important thing for us is to make the updates work."

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

When asked if he knew the reasoning behind his FP2 stoppage, Verstappen replied: "I don't know what it was exactly, we need to investigate but before that it was quite a positive session. I thought we were quite close to he top four on this track which is normally not a favourite. We can be quite pleased with that."

Ricciardo echoed his teammate's comments and insisted positives can be taken from the short-run pace set by Verstappen in the afternoon session. The Ducthman ended up "best of the rest" behind both Ferrari and Mercedes drivers in fifth.

"We had a little bit of a problem this morning and then something with the engine at the end," the Australian explained. "We didn't get many flying laps today but it is okay, I have been to this track before so tomorrow I will learn from Max's runs today.

"He looked pretty competitive at the end there he did a low 13, so that was not bad. Hopefully it is representative and I can join the battle tomorrow. We got a lot of bits on the car this weekend, and Max's pace looked pretty solid today so we hopefully we can repeat that tomorrow."

Ricciardo, who claimed his first F1 victory in Canada in 2014, also played down the impact Red Bull's issues will have on the rest of its weekend.

"Long run data I doubt [we got enough data], but at least short run stuff he did some good short runs. For me, we will take a little bit from today but we did not get too many flying laps uninterrupted. But it is okay, I have driven this track before, so I will just get into it tomorrow morning."