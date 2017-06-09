Ferrari team boss Maurizio Arrivabene says he laughed at suggestions his strategists favoured Sebastian Vettel over Kimi Raikkonen at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Raikkonen started from pole position in Monte Carlo but lost the lead when his strategy dropped him into traffic just as Vettel picked up the pace ahead of his own pit stop. The margins were small -- Vettel emerged just 1.1s ahead of his teammate after his pit stop -- but it was enough to spark speculation that Ferrari had knowingly put its championship leader on a favourable strategy.

Ferrari has a long history of favouring one driver over the other -- most famously during Michael Schumacher's dominance of the sport -- but Arrivabene denied his team still had a driver hierachy.

"I was reading after Monaco and hearing a lot of speculation about a No.1 and No.2," Arrivabene said. "I always said that it is not that situation in the team."

Arrivabene insists Ferrari is primarily focused on winning the constructors' championship and will only attempt to influence the drivers' championship once it is mathematically impossible for one of its two drivers to win.

"We are looking forward to the championship and we do all our best to win the constructors' championship. In order to do well in the the constructors' championship, you need two drivers -- and this is very important for the house, this is very important for Ferrari.

"That trophy, if you are able to win, stays at home, but the driver trophy goes to the driver, of course. So I was very clear since the beginning of the season in our rules of engagement: the team is above everything until the numbers are going on one direction or in the other direction -- I'm talking about the drivers' championship -- but there are no team orders.

"This is very clear and the drivers accept it.

"I think what happened in Monaco, let me say I was laughing a bit when I heard all these comments because it is not the reality. There is no problem in between the drivers and we are looking, as Ferrari, to the constructors'.

"The drivers' championship is there job and they are free to do it until the numbers are going clearly in one direction or the other - in that case we would apply our rules of engagement. But not now and not in Monaco."

Further media speculation has suggested Raikkonen's compliance will help the Finn secure another year on his contract, but Arrivabene says Ferrari has not yet thought about its 2018 driver line-up.

"We are not thinking about contracts now, we are thinking about the championship and they are two separate issues. We are concentrated, as I have said many times, we are working all together, including the drivers, and very focused on our job. I have to say the contract is not an issue."