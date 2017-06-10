Jackie Stewart and the Race Against Dementia

Sir Jackie Stewart has been defending Lance Stroll against criticism levelled at the Williams novice. The three-time World Champion reminds us that F1 is tough and Stroll should be given time to bed in rather than be the subject of excessive expectation at an early stage.

Apart from his informed take on F1 life, Stewart's remarks should come as no surprise, bearing in mind that he was asked for his opinion in Montreal prior to this weekend's Grand Prix. Stewart, ever the politician, is aware that the F1 audience in Canada is knowledgeable and enthusiastic thanks, if nothing else, to receiving their acclaim after winning twice at Mosport (1971 and 1972) and putting the brand new Tyrrell on pole at Saint Jovite and leading for 31 laps in 1970.

The stunning tracks at Mosport and Saint Jovite are as different as it is possible to be from this weekend's venue but Stewart has maintained close links with the race at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve through his work with ABC Television -- and the fact that his birthday usually falls on race weekend.

BERTRAND LANGLOIS/AFP/Getty Images

Sir Jackie will be 78 on Sunday. It's an anniversary of which a fortunate few in the media are happily aware thanks, back in the day, to joining the Scot in celebration. We may have had the full champagne reception and dinner for his 70th but it says much for the man that, more than once, he did not hesitate to be our guest in a modest hamburger joint on Rue Ste Catherine. I can still see the look of amazement on fellow dinners as they did a double take at the chauffeur limo parked outside and the familiar face in the midst of this rowdy assembly. A signed paper tablemat from one such dinner remains among my treasured possessions.

This weekend, Sir Jackie will doubtless quietly muse on the passage of time and its sometimes-destructive consequences. Jackie's wife and childhood sweetheart, Lady Helen, is suffering from dementia, the effect of which has tragically changed the life of woman who, as Sir Jackie notes, could lap chart and keep lap times for most of the Grand Prix field in the pre-computer days.

Typically, Stewart has launched himself on an urgent mission, using his worldwide medical contacts to learn more about this debilitating disease. His findings have been disturbing.

Sutton Images

While there is substantial and useful work being carried out dealing with the terrible effects, little is known about the actual cause. Rather than rely on seasoned professionals, Stewart has turned to the younger generation of scientists and challenged their ingenuity and fresh approach. By investing £1m in his campaign, Race Against Dementia, Stewart is hoping, through research, to attack the disorder at its source for the benefit of future generations of a population that is living longer and therefore more susceptible to this silent, destructive force.

There has been widespread support within the F1 community. The Foundation took centre stage at the Amber Lounge charity fashion event at the Monaco Grand Prix. This link throughout the F1 VIP season has a personal resonance thanks to the mother of Sonia Irvine (Amber Lounge founder and sister of former F1 driver Eddie) also suffering from dementia.

On an infinitely quieter scale, Maurice Donohue, an experienced amateur runner from Sir Jackie's home county, West Dumbartonshire, also supports Race Against Dementia. Maurice is competing in 27 half marathons (in deference to Stewart's total Grand Prix wins) as well as running the length of scenes of Stewart's success at race tracks in the UK and further afield at Monza and the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

Sutton Images

All of this is in association with *Sporting Memories, a charity supported by leading practioners across the sporting spectrum (Nico Rosberg, David Coulthard, Mark Blundell and Ross Brawn representing many from motorsport). The broad aim is to improve the mental and physical wellbeing of people living with dementia by recalling events that bring pleasure through reviving memories of their past.

Sir Jackie has plenty of those, starting with recollections of his great days racing in Canada -- not to mention one or two unusual birthday celebrations with beer and burgers.

* www.sportingmemoriesnetwork.com