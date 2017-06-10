        <
          Hamilton romps to Senna-equalling pole in Canada

          MONTREAL, Canada -- Lewis Hamilton turned in a scintillating qualifying performance at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve to beat Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel to pole in Canada by 0.330s.

          The pole position was Hamilton's 65th, moving him level with boyhood idol Ayrton Senna's career tally, and it was claimed it remarkable style. Hamilton and Vettel had exchanged near-identical times on the first runs, split by 0.004s, which seemed to set up a grandstand finish to Q3. However, Hamilton managed to find over 0.3s with his final run and Vettel just 0.006s, giving the Mercedes driver his sixth pole position in Montreal.

          Valtteri Bottas beat fellow Finn Kimi Raikkonen to third on the second row.

          More to follow....

