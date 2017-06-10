Paddy Lowe feels the battle between Mercedes and Ferrari is good for the sport. (0:44)

Lewis Hamilton was presented with a race-worn Ayrton Senna helmet from his Formula One hero's family after matching Senna's pole position tally of 65 at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Hamilton stormed to the 65th pole of his career -- and his sixth at Canada -- to move level with his idol in second place on the all-time list on 65, just three poles shy of all-time record-holder Michael Schumacher on 68.

Having already set the fastest-ever lap around Montreal's Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, the Briton found over 0.3s on his final Q3 effort with a 1:11.459 to romp to his third pole of 2017, beating Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel by 0.3s and Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas by a massive margin of 0.7s.

Peter J Fox/Getty Images

After being presented with Senna's helmet, worn in 1987 during his time at Lotus, a visibly emotional Hamilton said: "I'm shaking. I'm speechless. Ayrton I know for many people, he was your favourite driver and for me, he was the one that inspired me to be where I am today so to match him and to receive this is the greatest honour, so a big, big thank you to the Senna family."

He later added: "This is the most special thing I own, beyond all my trophies and everything."