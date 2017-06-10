Story of qualifying: Hamilton matches Senna in style

After Lewis Hamilton took the 65th pole position of his career, ESPN rounds up the main talking points from qualifying in Montreal.

Shock: We've got used to qualifying records being broken this year, but to smash the 2004 V10 record by more than 0.7s on a power-sensitive track was hugely impressive. Yes, there's more downforce, yes, the cars and tyres are wider, but that should take nothing away from the individual performance of Lewis Hamilton at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on Saturday. This is usually a track where qualifying margins are wafer thin, so to take pole by 0.330s from a car as competitive as the Ferrari was something very special.

Shocker: It was hard to believe that none of F1's drivers had made heavy contact with the walls during the opening three practice sessions in Canada, but it made it all the more inevitable that someone would have a prang in qualifying. It came during the last runs of Q1 as Pascal Wehrlein pushed beyond the limit on the entry to Turn 1. He dipped a wheel in the grass on entry and his Sauber responded by spitting him into the barriers -- rear wing broken, P20 on the grid secure.

Sutton Images

Three for the price of two: The format for Q3 has become familiar and predictable for F1 fans in recent years: Two attempts on the softest compound available with minimum fuel to get the maximum from the car. But in Canada, Ferrari saved a set of tyres in Q1 to try something different. With some quick pit work and some quick laps of the relatively short Montreal circuit, Vettel managed to squeeze three flying laps into the final session. Unfortunately for him, none of them were quick enough to beat Hamilton's mighty second attempt.

Underachiever: For the third race in a row, Lance Stroll failed to make it out of Q1 in a car that was capable of doing so. He wasn't helped by Wehrlein's spin at the end of the session, but his earlier laps weren't that special either. He was 0.744s off the pace of teammate Felipe Massa in Q1 and was the only driver with Mercedes power not to make the top ten. At his home race, it simply wasn't good enough.

Overachiever: He may have had a weekend away from his McLaren MCL32 two weeks ago, but Fernando Alonso hasn't forgotten how to get the best from it. On a track where the Honda's weaknesses are being laid bare, Alonso managed to qualify 12th and was just 1.2s off Hamilton's Q2 pace. What's more, he was over half a second quicker than teammate Stoffel Vandoorne in Q1.

Star of qualifying: There were some impressive performances on Saturday afternoon, but none more so than Hamilton's 65th pole position. The fact it drew him level with Ayrton Senna's pole position record -- and just three short of Michael Schumacher's overall record -- will make it even more special for him, and it was marked in classy style by the Senna family, presenting him with one of Ayrton's race-worn helmets from 1987.

Sutton Images

Turn 1 prediction: The 362 metres of tarmac between pole position and Turn 1 have proved a dramatic in past years. Pole position is on the left, so a good start will give Hamilton the inside line for Turn 1, but a bit of wheelspin is likely to present Vettel with the opportunity to hang it around the outside and take the apex at Turn 2. With a 25-point lead in the standings, Vettel has less to lose than Hamilton so don't expect him to back out given half a chance. Also keep an eye on Max Verstappen making an aggressive move on Kimi Raikkonen and Valtteri Bottas on the inside of Turn 1.