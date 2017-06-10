Daniel Ricciardo hopes Red Bull will be able to close in on Mercedes and Ferrari in Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix, despite being over a full second off the pace in qualifying.

Neither Ricciardo nor teammate Max Verstappen were able to get within touching distance of Lewis Hamilton's scintillating pole position time in Canada, with Ricciardo narrowly pipped to fifth place by Verstappen. While Hamilton's impressive lap was out of reach, both drivers managed to qualify within 0.3s of Valtteri Bottas and Kimi Raikkonen. The 2014 Canadian Grand Prix winner reckons Sunday's race will prove a much tighter affair.

"I don't know if I'd make Mercedes' pace or Lewis'," the Australian said. "Valtteri certainly was not on Lewis' pace. He was only a few tenths in front of us, but the 1:11.4s was strong. For sure Lewis likes this track, he has had a lot of success here, so when it is a track that you enjoy you can extract another tenth. That was a good lap.

"They are strong, but I am not convinced that they hold that in the race. The power I am sure they have to turn down a little bit, and also on tires they don't seem to be as comfortable as their advantage last year. We will see. I don't think they will have it that easy against Ferrari, and we will be closer to them than on one lap."

Ricciardo joked it would be "scary" to have the amount of engine power Mercedes has available to them while running in its qualifying modes during Q3.

"We'd love to have a Mercedes power they had in Q3," he said. "It might be scary, actually, going down the straights and then we might brake really early because the speed is so high. It would be nice to have more. They are still able to carry a bit more speed in chicanes and corners, they are still able to pull quite a lot on the straights, so they have something special in Q3."

When asked for an update on Renault's anticipated updates -- which are expected to be introduced at the next race in Baku -- Ricciardo replied: "We are used to this position, so it is nothing new. We are still trying to do what we can with the chassis. We have brought quite a lot to the car this week and it is working, but it is still hard to quantify when we are down in Q3 like that.

"We will see in the race," he added. "I feel like we have a pretty good race car in terms of balanced, and it is quite kind on the rear tires, so the way we set the car up, hopefully it is like maybe a two stop and maybe we can use a one stop or do something there."