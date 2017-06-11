MONTREAL, Canada -- Lewis Hamilton led from start to finish to claim an easy Canadian Grand Prix ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, as chaos and drama unfolded behind the world champions.

Daniel Ricciardo finished third, while Sebastian Vettel completed a remarkable comeback drive for fourth after losing a piece of his front wing early in the race. Force India pair Sergio Perez finished fith and sixth, though big questions will need to be asked of the team's strategy after squandering what had looked to have been a big chance for Ocon to finish on the podium late on.

Fernando Alonso had been in the points before retiring two laps from the end.

More to follow...