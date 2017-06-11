After an action-packed Canadian Grand Prix, ESPN rounds up the main talking points from the seventh race of the season.

Shock: After such a consistent start to the season, the Ferrari machine finally faltered in Montreal. The car was competitive, but wing damage in the first corner saw Sebastian Vettel make a pit stop on lap five and from that point onwards it was an exercise in damage limitation. Ferrari coped well -- putting both cars on a novel two-stop strategy to attack at the end -- but just two weeks after a dominant one-two in Monaco nobody would have predicted fourth and seventh in Montreal.

Shocker: Running in tenth place with just three laps remaining, Fernando Alonso had (you guessed it) a Honda engine failure. Just two weeks after a Honda engine cost him a shot at victory at the Indy 500, McLaren's first point of 2017 went the same way in Montreal. In typical Alonso style, he made the most of a bad situation by joining the fans in the grandstand, but that slither of good PR won't be enough to patch up the growing ill feeling between McLaren and Honda.

Controversy of the race: Should Sergio Perez have moved over for teammate Esteban Ocon to attack Daniel Ricciardo in third? This one will divide opinion everywhere. Ocon was on 13-lap younger tyres, and with the Force India's power advantage over the Red Bull, felt he could have had a run at Ricciardo if Perez let him past. The pit wall had promised to switch the car's back if it didn't work out, but Perez was having none of it and stubbornly held off Ocon to the flag. Both cars ended up getting passed by Vettel, but perhaps it would have been different if Ocon had been given a free pass by Perez and found a way past Ricciardo. With no championship on the line, teams usually expect their drivers to do what's best for the team and arguably Perez cost the team several points in Montreal.

Overtake: He had softer tyres, a faster car and two warring Force Indias ahead of him, but Sebastian Vettel's passing move on Esteban Ocon for fifth required nerves of steel and car control to match. For a driver who lost his front wing in the first corner and has a championship to play for, he put everything on the line as he dived up the inside of Ocon. He just about managed to get his car stopped in time, bullying the Force India wide in the process and taking the position heading into Turn 2.

Super starter: Max Verstappen's getaway from fifth on the grid was impressive, but it was his positioning on the run down to Turn 1 and his ruthless corner entry that really stood out. He just clipped Vettel as he did so, but some of the best moves tread a fine line between success and disaster. The energy store of his Renault power unit packed up 11 laps later, robbing Verstappen of a likely podium.

The shoey returns: After a long absence (and a promise that it wouldn't return without a victory), Daniel Ricciardo cracked out the infamous shoey on the Canadian Grand Prix podium. It came as a result of some pretty vocal peer pressure from the Montreal crowd, but podium MC Sir Patrick Stewart required no arm twisting to take a swig from Ricciardo's second boot.

Driver of the day: Several drivers could have staked a claim to this award on Sunday, but Sebastian Vettel showed skill, resilience and patience to limit the damage to his championship challenge. After winning in Monaco, Vettel said the title would be decided by how drivers recovered from bad days rather than how much they dominated the good days and he may look back at Canada as significant result at the end of the year.