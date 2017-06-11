Canadian Grand Prix winner Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes has dealt Formula One rival Ferrari "a great blow" after securing its first one-two of the season in Montreal.

Following up on his stunning pole position in qualifying, Hamilton dominated proceedings to lead all 70 laps and take his sixth win in Canada. The triple world champion finished the race nearly 20s clear of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, who sealed a comfortable one-two.

It proved to be a tough day for Ferrari, with Sebastian Vettel pulling off an impressive recovery following an early pitstop to change a damaged front wing to finish fourth, while Kimi Raikkonen was forced to settle with seventh after suffering brake problems in the closing stages.

"It has been an incredible weekend, I couldn't be happier," Hamilton said. "Firstly for the team. To have come away from Monaco, really everyone scratching their heads and wanting to work and pull together, and we did.

"In these five years [with Mercedes], I've not seen the team pull so well together and work towards the same cause, to understand the car and come here and deliver what we delivered -- a great blow to Ferrari."

Sutton Images

Hamilton, who in claiming the 56th career victory also reduced the gap to title rival Vettel in the championship to 12 points, says he was relieved Mercedes was able to overcome its difficult Monaco weekend and praised his team for recovering so quickly.

"[Mercedes] did such great work, analysing where we went wrong, all the points -- this is where we went wrong and this is what we need to do to fix it -- it was just amazing teamwork," the Briton explained. "We came here with the car back to where it should be, it doesn't mean it's going to be like that every time but I think we've learned a lot and I'm happy.

"I think it should put us in a strong position moving forwards, in terms of which direction we need to keep developing the car. Although Monaco would've been a good one to win, I am happy it happened early in the season."