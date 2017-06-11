Relive the Canadian Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton won in Montreal and Sergio Perez caused some bother for his team-mate. (2:22)

MONTREAL, Canada -- An irate Daniil Kvyat labelled Formula One a "stupid f---ing circus" after being handed a two different penalties at the Canadian Grand Prix for the same incident.

Kvyat fell foul of the stewards after failing to initially get away on the formation lap, only to catch up to the pack and re-claim 11th on the grid in time for lights out -- something not allowed under the regulations if it cannot be done by the first Safety Car line. Kvyat got a drive-through penalty for the incident, before the FIA later announced he should have been handed a 10-second penalty, which he was forced to serve at his next stop.

Asked to explain his angry radio messages, which were littered throughout the race, Kvyat said: "I can't remember which one, there were few frustrations today. But, yeah I was angry with what's going on. Another penalty, like it's a joke, right?

"I mean, what are we doing? And I get two points on my license which again is a stupid rule. We are taxi drivers here? Or F1 drivers? I don't understand this. It's a circus, a stupid f---ing circus!"

Octane/Action Plus via Getty Images

Kvyat says he will seek out FIA race director Charlie Whiting to discover who exactly is in charge of handing out the penalties.

"I will go and talk to Charlie. It's f---ing... It's annoying, it's really annoying me. A simple job, they can't do it properly.

"Maybe it's better to go in Baku because now the heat is up for me, I don't want to say anything wrong to anyone. I'm not sure if it's really Charlie, i'm not sure it's Charlie. I don't know. I wast to understand first of all who does this job."

As it turned out, Kvyat's penalty would be his last action of the race, as a wheelnut problem prevented Toro Rosso from changing his right rear tyre, forcing him to retire from the race.