Ten days of 24/7 work behind Mercedes' turnaround

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has revealed his team worked 24 hours solid for ten days in a row in order to understand its issues following the Monaco Grand Prix and return to winning ways in Canada.

Mercedes claimed its first one-two victory of the season in Montreal just two weeks after struggling for performance in Monaco. After Sunday's race, Wolff revealed Mercedes had kept its factory and simulator working "flat-out" over a 10-day run in the build up to its triumph in Canada.

"The team was flat-out," Wolff explained. "A group of engineers came together, in order to calmly assess what happened. And any time of the day or night, when you were in the factory there were lights on and people were working with the simulator. It ran 24/7 for 10 days in a row, and nobody took a day off in that group.

"I am encouraged by what I saw here -- I wasn't so optimistic at the end of FP3 but now it's really good. Lewis [Hamilton] is obviously an integral part, Montreal is a circuit he's just stellar at, and he showed that in qualifying. If you follow the on-board it's almost frightening. And he showed it in the race again.

"I think we had a very good car, a solid car," he added. "Sebastian [Vettel] was unfortunate to have a bit of wing shaved off by Max. I think we were good in pace today, even with the Ferraris. You heard that they were struggling for grip and had a temperature problem and if you run in traffic everything is just a magnitude with problems being multiplied."

In complete contrast to Monaco, where Mercedes struggled to get its tyres in the optimal operating window and recorded its worst two-car finish since 2015, the reigning world champions commanded proceedings in Canada. There was little sign of the inconsistencies seen at previous races in Bahrain, Russia, Spain and Monaco, where at least one Mercedes driver was off the pace, leading to Wolff admitting the team's W08 was causing "complications".

Wolff says the leadership process into the ongoing investigation into Mercedes' struggles is being spearheaded by around half a dozen members of the team, while he reiterated there is not a single limiting factor behind its varying level of performance.

"The leadership of the process was probably six to eight people," Wolff said. "With all the groups that worked underneath, to analyse the data that have done the hard job about digging through all the data and then it's about making the right conclusions.

"There are no silver bullets in this sport: we always try to grab an easy explanation in one area and to perfect this you have to put it altogether. So we looked at all areas: it was aero, it was mechanical balance, it was set-up work, it was the tyres themselves, and the way the drivers drove the car. Not one is responsible for achieving a major step change in driving behaviour."

When asked if he felt Mercedes has made a fundamental breakthrough in the understanding of its 2017 challenger, Wolff replied: "I never feel that. Monaco looked pretty grim but we didn't dive into depression and Montreal looked pretty great, but I wouldn't say that the problems are solved. We understood it much better, with another set of valuable data points, but now we have to move to Baku."