Tensions between McLaren and Honda continue to grow after racing director Eric Boullier labelled the Japanese manufacturer's engine failure in Canada as "simply, and absolutely, not good enough".

McLaren was within three laps of its first point of 2017 when Fernando Alonso experienced the familiar feeling of his Honda engine losing oil pressure behind him and retired from tenth position. For the third year running, McLaren has been plagued by Honda reliability issues, but this is the first time it has gone seven races without scoring a point.

The failure came off the back of a weekend of speculation about the future of the partnership, with McLaren's executive director warning that a split could be on the cards in 2018.

And in the team's post-race press release, Boullier made no attempt to sugar-coat the situation.

"For the first time this season, running in 10th place within spitting distance of the flag, we dared to hope," Boullier said.

"OK, what we were daring to hope for were hardly rich pickings: a solitary world championship point for Fernando, who had driven superbly all afternoon, as he's driven superbly every race-day afternoon for the past two-and-a-half years. But, after so much toil and heartache, even that single point would have felt like a victory.

"And then came yet another gut-wrenching failure.

"It's difficult to find the right words to express our disappointment, our frustration and, yes, our sadness. So I'll say only this: it's simply, and absolutely, not good enough."

The loss of oil pressure was caused by a mechanical failure, but Honda said it could not pinpoint a specific reason until it returns the power unit to Japan.

"Today was especially disappointing as Fernando was on course to score our first point of the 2017 season. Of course, it is not our aim to score the occasional point, but it would have at least been a step forward and a reward for all of the team's hard work these past few races.

"Unfortunately, with just a couple of laps remaining, Fernando's PU lost oil pressure due to a mechanical issue. We won't know the exact cause until we get the power unit back to Sakura for a full investigation.

"There is still a gap between us and our competitors, and we must continue to improve our reliability. We cannot stay in our current position and we will maintain our tireless development in order to close the gap."