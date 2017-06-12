With Timo Glock and Robert Kubica sighted in testing, Sam Collins discusses the possibility of a new test team. (2:11)

Robert Kubica has hinted that a "proper comeback" in Formula One is possible following his recent test with Renault.

The Pole completed 115 laps of Valencia's Ricardo Tormo circuit last week in his first experience of driving an F1 car since his promising single-seater career was cut-short when he suffered severe arm injuries in a horrific rally crash in 2011.

Last week, Kubica got behind the wheel of a 2012-spec Lotus E20 to conduct a "grand prix weekend in one day" at the same venue he topped the timesheets during an official test in his last appearance in an F1 car.

"For sure it's kind of a new start for me," the 32-year-old told Sky Sports F1. "I don't know what it will bring, but definitely it's a nice feeling to know I can drive an F1 car after such a difficult period and having my limitations."

Renault

While Kubica staged a remarkable recovery from his injuries and returned to racing in the World Rally Championship, a lack of mobility in his right forearm had prevented any hopes of a return to F1. The 2008 Canadian Grand Prix winner most recently contested GT events and also tested GP3, Formula E and LMP2 machinery in the run-up to his F1 test.

"To know I can drive the car on good pace and I can drive the car for an entire grand prix distance is something which makes me happy and proud," Kubica added. "Once I have done this test I would like to test more.

"It doesn't depend only on my side, but I will keep working and hopefully one day I will have a chance to go forward and step-by-step maybe have [a] proper comeback."